Crime

Man arrested in connection with Sydney Mines shooting that sent 3 to hospital

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 6:50 pm
.
. Marieke Walsh/Global News File

Raymond Shawn Daniel Leroy, wanted in connection with the Dec. 22, 2019 shooting in Sydney Mines, is in police custody on Thursday evening.

He was arrested as the result of a warrant issued by Cape Breton Regional Police in its investigation of the shooting of three individuals inside a Barrington Street residence.

On the day of the shooting, police said they were called to the residence at around 6 a.m., where they found two men — aged 28 and 41 — with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police said they received reports of a third shooting victim, who they located in a separate apartment at the Barrington Street address.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was taken to Glace Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leroy faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, uttering threats, break and enter, and various firearms offences.

He is scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Friday, Jan. 3.

— With files from Graeme Benjamin 

