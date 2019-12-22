Cape Breton police investigating shooting in Sydney Mines that sent 3 to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Three people in Cape Breton were sent to the hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday morning, according to police.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they were called to Barrington Street in Sydney Mines at around 6 a.m., where they found two men – aged 28 and 41 – with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

“Both were taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for treatment, and the 28-year-old has since been released,” police said in a news release Sunday.

A short time later, police say they received reports of a third shooting victim, who they located in a separate apartment at the Barrington Street address.

Police say the 21-year-old woman was taken to Glace Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the victims know the shooter, but police said an arrest has not been made.

“Additional resources are in place to assist in locating the suspect,” police stated.

“Police are treating this as an isolated incident among parties all known to each other and do not believe any other individuals are at risk.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.