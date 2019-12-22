2 women charged after fatal fire in Amherst

Send this page to someone via email

Two women are facing charges after an overnight fire in Amherst, N.S., left one person dead.

The Amherst Police Department says a 26-year-old man from Moncton died in the fire on East Pleasant Street, which was reported at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: One dead after suspicious fire in Amherst

Police say the man, whose identity has not been released, was not a resident of the home and the homeowners were not at home at the time of the incident.

The investigation into the man’s death and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.

In a news release Sunday, Amherst police announced that 25-year-old Bryanna Ackles and 30-year-old Krystal Robertson are now facing charges.

Both have been charged with break and enter, possession of stolen goods and possession of a narcotic for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: RCMP say death of New Brunswick teen now considered a homicide

Ackles has been charged with possession of break and enter tools, dangerous driving, resisting arrest and breach of a recognizance. Robertson is facing an additional charge of possession of break and enter tools.

Both Ackles and Robertson remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in Amherst provincial court on Monday.