South Okanagan carjacking suspect facing more charges, says RCMP

A B.C. man is facing a litany of charges following an alleged Okanagan carjacking in September.

Penticton RCMP say Jesse William Shawcross was originally charged with 11 offences after his arrest, but on Dec. 30, another 13 charges were tacked on.

The new charges include two counts of robbery with a firearm.

According to police, Shawcross flagged down two vehicles along Eastside Road in Penticton on Sept. 19, then threatened to use a firearm before stealing one of them.

Police say the victims were not physically harmed, but that they did call 911.

Then, on Sept. 24, Shawcross was alleged to have stolen a truck from Oliver.

Penticton RCMP say the stolen vehicle was spotted near the 1000 block of Eckhardt Avenue West, with officers swarming to the scene. The truck was located in a nearby parking lot, with officers confirming Shawcross to be the driver.

However, police say when Shawcross saw officers moving in, he tried to evade capture by crashing the truck through the parking lot, damaging several parked cars.

Shawcross then allegedly fled the damaged truck, with officers giving chase across Eckhardt Avenue. Police also allege Shawcross violently resisted arrest.

“At the time of his arrest, RCMP were able to charge him with 11 offences, but were not in a position at that time to lay additional charges directly linking him to the robberies,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“With Shawcross in custody, the General Investigation Section was able to successfully gather further evidence linking him to those crimes.”

Police say while Shawcross has remained in custody since Sept. 24, only recently was necessary evidence confirmed linking him to the car jacking.

Shawcross has been charged with the following:

Theft of five vehicles

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Assault with a weapon

Break and enter

Uttering threats

Driving while prohibited

Possessing a controlled substance

Possession of stolen property

Failing to comply with a probation order

Two counts of robbery with a firearm

“Our officers took the safety of our communities into paramount consideration while using all available resources, both investigative and physical, while searching for this accused,” said RCMP Const. James Grandy.

“Right from the beginning, our members worked tirelessly to try and locate [the accused] and bring this crime spree to a safe and accountable resolve. These events employed a number of RCMP resources including the RCMP helicopter, Police Dog Services, plainclothes and uniformed officers from several detachments within the South Okanagan.”

In a police press release from September 2017, Shawcross was described as being from Kamloops.

The next court date for Shawcross will be Jan. 8 in Penticton.

