Calgary police searching for suspect after carjacking at northwest gas station

Calgary police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a carjacking on Saturday morning.

It happened at the Safeway gas station at 99 Crowfoot Crescent N.W. around 7:15 a.m.

According to police, the victim was filling up his vehicle at the pump when the suspect approached, threatened him with a screw driver and demanded the car.

The suspect fled in the victim’s blue 2001 Toyota Echo.

Police are looking for a man described as a white male, between the ages of 25 and 35 years old, with a slim build and blonde hair.

The suspect was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans and a black jacket, police said.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service.