Helicopter video appears to show dramatic take down after carjacking in Oshawa

A 33-year-old man from Cobourg, Ont., is facing numerous charges after a violent car jacking turned into a police pursuit Thursday night.

Durham police said the victim reported sitting in a parking lot near Harmony Road North and Tauton Road East in Oshawa, around 11:30 p.m., when the suspect assaulted her and stole her vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen SUV heading eastbound toward Clarington and with the help of their helicopter, found the vehicle parked at a gas station on highway 35/115 in Newcastle.

Police video released Friday shows the suspect heading north to Concession Road 4, at which point officers initiated a pursuit.

Police said the helicopter followed the suspect without him knowing after the ground officers abandoned the chase for safety reasons.

After a few minutes, the car was seen losing control and flipping over. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot.

“He went to a nearby residential home that was on the property and ended up in the forested area,” said Const. George Tudos. “Our K-9 unit attended and they were able to track the male through the forest.”

Tudos said because of the rough terrain the suspect gave up trying to escape and was arrested.

Kyle Frieder was charged with robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance, driving while under suspension and six counts of driving while prohibited.

