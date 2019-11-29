Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Helicopter video appears to show dramatic take down after carjacking in Oshawa

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 4:07 pm
Carjacking suspect apprehended in dramatic Durham police chase video
WATCH ABOVE: A 33-year-old man faces numerous charges, including assault, after a carjacking in Oshawa sent Durham police on a chase that involved officers on the road, in the air and on foot.

A 33-year-old man from Cobourg, Ont., is facing numerous charges after a violent car jacking turned into a police pursuit Thursday night.

Durham police said the victim reported sitting in a parking lot near Harmony Road North and Tauton Road East in Oshawa, around 11:30 p.m., when the suspect assaulted her and stole her vehicle.

READ MORE: Man shot, Lamborghini SUV stolen during carjacking in Markham: police

Officers spotted the stolen SUV heading eastbound toward Clarington and with the help of their helicopter, found the vehicle parked at a gas station on highway 35/115 in Newcastle.

Police video released Friday shows the suspect heading north to Concession Road 4, at which point officers initiated a pursuit.

Police said the helicopter followed the suspect without him knowing after the ground officers abandoned the chase for safety reasons.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Durham police lay several impaired driving charges as Festive R.I.D.E. campaign continues

After a few minutes, the car was seen losing control and flipping over. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot.

“He went to a nearby residential home that was on the property and ended up in the forested area,” said Const. George Tudos. “Our K-9 unit attended and they were able to track the male through the forest.”

Tudos said because of the rough terrain the suspect gave up trying to escape and was arrested.

Impaired driver charged after refusing to leave Vaughan drive thru.
Impaired driver charged after refusing to leave Vaughan drive thru.

Kyle Frieder was charged with robbery, flight from police, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance, driving while under suspension and six counts of driving while prohibited.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePeterboroughOshawadurham regionPolice ChasenewmarketDurham Regional Police ServiceDRPSK-9 unitCar JackingPolice persuit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.