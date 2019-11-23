Man shot, Lamborghini SUV stolen during carjacking in Markham: police

York Regional Police say a man was shot and his Lamborghini was stolen during a carjacking in Markham Friday evening.
Police said officers were called to Sylvia Court, in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East, at 8:50 p.m.
Officials said a man was in his red Lamborghini Urus when he was approached by three male suspects and shot, and his vehicle was stolen.
The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said it’s believed the carjacking was targeted because of the vehicle the victim was driving.
Officials said as of Saturday morning, officers were continuing to look for the vehicle and were canvassing the area where the incident occurred for evidence and video footage.
