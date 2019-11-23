Menu

Crime

Man shot, Lamborghini SUV stolen during carjacking in Markham: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 23, 2019 9:53 am
York police say they were called to Sylvia Court at 8:50 p.m. Friday.
York police say they were called to Sylvia Court at 8:50 p.m. Friday. Global News

York Regional Police say a man was shot and his Lamborghini was stolen during a carjacking in Markham Friday evening.

Police said officers were called to Sylvia Court, in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East, at 8:50 p.m.

Officials said a man was in his red Lamborghini Urus when he was approached by three male suspects and shot, and his vehicle was stolen.

READ MORE: Man seriously injured after being shot outside of east-end Toronto bar, 3 suspects wanted

The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s believed the carjacking was targeted because of the vehicle the victim was driving.

Officials said as of Saturday morning, officers were continuing to look for the vehicle and were canvassing the area where the incident occurred for evidence and video footage.

Investigators at the scene of the alleged carjacking Friday.
Investigators at the scene of the alleged carjacking Friday. Global News
Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants
Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
