Man shot, Lamborghini SUV stolen during carjacking in Markham: police

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say a man was shot and his Lamborghini was stolen during a carjacking in Markham Friday evening.

Police said officers were called to Sylvia Court, in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East, at 8:50 p.m.

Officials said a man was in his red Lamborghini Urus when he was approached by three male suspects and shot, and his vehicle was stolen.

The victim was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it’s believed the carjacking was targeted because of the vehicle the victim was driving.

Officials said as of Saturday morning, officers were continuing to look for the vehicle and were canvassing the area where the incident occurred for evidence and video footage.

Story continues below advertisement

YRP advising of a car jacking in the Markham area. Red Lamborhgini stolen, plate 8IGHT8, shots were fired resulting in non life threatening injuries. If you see this vehicle do not approach call police right away — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 23, 2019

Investigators at the scene of the alleged carjacking Friday. Global News

2:17 Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants Police investigate string of wallet thefts at GTA restaurants