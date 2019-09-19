Police searching for suspect, stolen vehicle after Penticton carjacking

Police are searching for a suspect and a stolen vehicle following a carjacking in Penticton on Thursday afternoon.

Penticton RCMP say the incident occurred at 3 p.m., on Eastside Road, and involved a man, standing beside a motorcycle, flagging down a vehicle.

The driver stopped to assist the man, who then pointed a firearm at the driver.

READ MORE: ‘My heart stopped’: UBC student describes frightening carjacking at gunpoint

The driver was told to exit the vehicle, with the man then getting behind the wheel and driving off, heading north along Eastside Road towards Penticton.

The victim was unharmed and called 911.

Police say officers immediately began conducting extensive patrols in the Penticton, Okanagan Falls and Summerland areas.

WATCH BELOW (Aug. 19, 2019): Violent carjacking involving pregnant woman in Vancouver

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2017 Toyota Rav4, light grey, with B.C. licence plate JA790V.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 20 to 30 years of age, approximately five-feet-seven-inches with dark brown curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black jeans.

Police say should anyone observe this vehicle, they are encouraged to call 911 immediately and not engage with the suspect.