Driver pepper sprayed in southeast Calgary carjacking

One person is in custody and officers are searching for another after a violent carjacking in southeast Calgary on Thursday.

Police were called to the 6400 block of 19 Street Southeast at around 1:10 a.m. by a driver who said their SUV was taken by force by two people who used pepper spray during the attack.

Officers found the vehicle in the area of Radcliff Drive and Fonda Way Southeast, taking one man into custody.

Police said charges are pending against the male suspect and they’re still looking for a female suspect.

Anyone with information on the carjacking is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.