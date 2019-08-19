Calgary police investigate violent carjacking at southeast grocery store

Calgary police are searching for the man responsible for a violent carjacking at a grocery store on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the No Frills at 4501 17 Ave. S.E. at around 7:20 p.m.

READ MORE: 35-year-old man facing charges after northeast Calgary carjacking

According to police, an elderly man was walking in the parking lot when he was approached by the suspect, who demanded his vehicle.

The suspect had a weapon and a struggle ensued, CPS added.

READ MORE: Investigation ongoing after man shot in attempted northwest Calgary carjacking

Police say the suspect was able to get access to the victim’s grey Honda Civic and drive off in it, hitting another vehicle as he did.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.