Cape Breton man facing charges after careless use of firearm on New Year’s Day in N.L.

A 55-year-old man from Cape Breton is facing charges after the “reckless” use of a firearm in Newfoundland and Labrador on New Year’s Day.
RCMP received a call early on the morning of Jan. 1, with reports that a man was allegedly firing a weapon into the air and at an occupied vehicle outside a home in Renews, N.L.
Police arrested a man at approximately 4:00 a.m. as he returned to the same residence in a pickup truck.
Officers seized a loaded rifle from the front seat of the vehicle.
RCMP say Daren Louis Marinelli, 55, was taken into custody and faces charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and intentional discharge of a firearm while being reckless.
Marinelli is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.
Additional charges are possible and RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.
COMMENTS