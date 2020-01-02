Cape Breton man facing charges after careless use of firearm on New Year’s Day in N.L.

Send this page to someone via email

A 55-year-old man from Cape Breton is facing charges after the “reckless” use of a firearm in Newfoundland and Labrador on New Year’s Day.

RCMP received a call early on the morning of Jan. 1, with reports that a man was allegedly firing a weapon into the air and at an occupied vehicle outside a home in Renews, N.L.

Police arrested a man at approximately 4:00 a.m. as he returned to the same residence in a pickup truck.

Officers seized a loaded rifle from the front seat of the vehicle.

RCMP say Daren Louis Marinelli, 55, was taken into custody and faces charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and intentional discharge of a firearm while being reckless.

Marinelli is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Additional charges are possible and RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.