Crime

Cape Breton man facing charges after careless use of firearm on New Year’s Day in N.L.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 2, 2020 12:31 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A 55-year-old man from Cape Breton is facing charges after the “reckless” use of a firearm in Newfoundland and Labrador on New Year’s Day.

RCMP received a call early on the morning of Jan. 1, with reports that a man was allegedly firing a weapon into the air and at an occupied vehicle outside a home in Renews, N.L.

READ MORE: Fire at Halifax apartment building under investigation as arson, police say

Police arrested a man at approximately 4:00 a.m. as he returned to the same residence in a pickup truck.

Officers seized a loaded rifle from the front seat of the vehicle.

RCMP say Daren Louis Marinelli, 55, was taken into custody and faces charges of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and intentional discharge of a firearm while being reckless.

Story continues below advertisement
Marinelli is set to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Additional charges are possible and RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

CrimeRCMPCape BretonNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorNew Year's Daycareless use of a firearm
national skyline national skyline

