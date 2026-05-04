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Politics

Exemptions to federal firearm buyback program now available in Saskatchewan

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 2:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Examining the shortcomings of the Liberal gun buyback program'
Examining the shortcomings of the Liberal gun buyback program
RELATED: Examining the shortcomings of the Liberal gun buyback program – Apr 7, 2026
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Saskatchewan’s legislation pushing back against the federal firearm buyback program is now in effect, and eligible gun owners can apply for a certificate to exclude themselves from Ottawa’s regulations.

The amended act on firearms in the province went into effect on Friday. It allows owners of prohibited weapons to apply for a certificate of exemption, which will allow them to keep and store once-legal weapons on behalf of the province.

Weapons must be appraised on the Saskatchewan Firearms Office’s verification and appraisal service app, which is now available to adults with a Saskatchewan account.

“Eligible applicants will also receive a certificate of exemption when they request an appraisal,” the government’s news release said. Firearms are deemed “seized” by the province, which obligates the federal government to offer fair compensation if outlawed.

“These certificates will be issued in accordance with section 117.08 of the Criminal Code of Canada to protect owners of reclassified firearms from facing potential criminal charges after the federal firearms amnesty period ends on Oct. 30.”

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“Appraisals will outline the true cost that this federal legislation is having on firearms owners, and businesses across our province,” Tim McLeod, Minister Responsible for the Firearms Secretariat and MLA for Moose Jaw North, told reporters at Saskatoon police headquarters on Monday.

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This program is the province’s response to the federal prohibition on assault-style weapons, which is partnered with a buyback service.

“Saskatchewan, along with the majority of other provinces, territories, police services and chiefs of police, strongly disagree with the federal government’s approach,” said the MLA.

McLeod said the Saskatchewan Party government is calling for the illegal use and trade of illegal guns to be tackled, not law-abiding owners.

“We are busy with crime guns. We are busy with crime casings. We’re busy with firearms that have a negative impact on all of our communities across this province, and the problem is large,” said Patrick Nogier, president of the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police.

The federal government is obligated to pay a fair rate in accordance with the rates determined by the Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner.

“The amendments will protect residents from facing criminal charges as they pursue compensation for their property that has been impacted,” said McLeod.

“Public safety is our primary concern. Therefore, certificates of exemption will not protect residents from facing criminal charges if they are using their firearm in an unlawful manner or if they fail to follow the storage regulations for their prohibited firearms.”

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Certificates are only valid in Saskatchewan and will remain in effect as long as the person to whom it is issued is gun-safe and acts legally, he added.

A toolkit outlining the steps to start a claim and guiding residents through the buyback process is also in the works. The province said it expects it to be released in the coming weeks.

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