Crime

Lethbridge police investigate sudden death of infant

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 3:43 pm
File picture of Lethbridge Police vehicles.
File picture of Lethbridge Police vehicles. Global News

Police in Lethbridge are investigating the sudden death of a six-month-old boy.

Early Tuesday, police said they received a request from the Medical Examiner’s Office to attend the Chinook Regional Hospital to investigate the infant’s death.

“Investigation determined the infant was placed on a bed earlier in the evening to sleep,” Lethbridge police said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

“After a period of time, the father checked on the child and found he was not breathing.”

Police said the child’s mother called 911 and CPR was performed by both parents until paramedics arrived.

Investigators say the infant was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Tuesday their investigation is ongoing and an autopsy was ordered by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

No further information will be released at this time, pending the results of the autopsy,” police said.

 

