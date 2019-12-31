Polar bear warning issued after sightings near northern Newfoundland town

Send this page to someone via email

A polar bear warning has been issued around a northern Newfoundland town after a bear was spotted in the area.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Fisheries and Land Resources issued an advisory Tuesday confirming reports of the polar bear near Green Island Cove.

The department says conservation officers are patrolling the area on the island’s Great Northern Peninsula.

Residents are advised to travel in groups, keep an eye on their pets, properly store garbage and avoid approaching animal carcasses.

People are also being warned not to approach the bear under any circumstances.

The department is asking people to report any sightings to the Forestry and Wildlife office in Roddickton-Bide Arm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.