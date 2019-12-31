Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Polar bear warning issued after sightings near northern Newfoundland town

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 2:36 pm
.
. Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

A polar bear warning has been issued around a northern Newfoundland town after a bear was spotted in the area.

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Fisheries and Land Resources issued an advisory Tuesday confirming reports of the polar bear near Green Island Cove.

READ MORE: Services on resettled Little Bay Islands, N.L., to shut down Wednesday

The department says conservation officers are patrolling the area on the island’s Great Northern Peninsula.

Residents are advised to travel in groups, keep an eye on their pets, properly store garbage and avoid approaching animal carcasses.

People are also being warned not to approach the bear under any circumstances.

READ MORE: ‘Good, stinky food’ used to rescue dozens of Newfoundland feral cats and bring them to Nova Scotia

The department is asking people to report any sightings to the Forestry and Wildlife office in Roddickton-Bide Arm.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
SafetyNewfoundlandNewfoundland and LabradorAnimalPolar BearDepartment of Fisheries and Land Resources
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.