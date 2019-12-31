Menu

Canada

Services on resettled Little Bay Islands, N.L., to shut down Wednesday 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2019 2:34 pm
The community of Little Bay Islands, N.L. is shown on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
The community of Little Bay Islands, N.L. is shown on Thursday, November 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

A remote Newfoundland town will officially shut down on Wednesday, leaving just two permanent residents behind.

Government services in Little Bay Islands, including street lights and a daily ferry, will cease to run after Dec. 31.

The town’s 55 permanent residents voted unanimously earlier this year to shut down the town in exchange for money from the provincial government under its relocation program.

Residents spent the last few months saying goodbye to the once-bustling fishing community that was hit hard by the 1992 cod moratorium and a factory closure in 2010.

One local couple, Mike and Georgina Parsons, have outfitted their home to run off-grid and will continue to live in the island town throughout the year.

Others residents and seasonal property owners say they plan make their way back in the warmer months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
