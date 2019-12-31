London and surrounding area under winter weather travel advisory

Send this page to someone via email

The final day of 2019 is going to be a blustery one for London, Ont. and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

The advisory is in effect for Tuesday morning and early afternoon. It stems from an eastward advance of snow that’s affecting much of southwestern Ontario.

Those affected by Tuesday’s advisory may see brief bursts of heavy snow along with poor visibility, but snow accumulations are limited to a few centimetres at most.

Forecasters are also calling for wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

