Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

London and surrounding area under winter weather travel advisory

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2019 9:47 am
Londoners may see bursts of heavy snow combined with low visibility, according to Environment Canada.
Londoners may see bursts of heavy snow combined with low visibility, according to Environment Canada. Matt Rourke / AP Photo

The final day of 2019 is going to be a blustery one for London, Ont. and the surrounding area.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for London, Komoka, Parkhill and Strathroy, along with eastern and western Middlesex County.

The advisory is in effect for Tuesday morning and early afternoon. It stems from an eastward advance of snow that’s affecting much of southwestern Ontario.

READ MORE: Snowstorm hits southern Quebec in time for New Year’s Eve

Those affected by Tuesday’s advisory may see brief bursts of heavy snow along with poor visibility, but snow accumulations are limited to a few centimetres at most.

Forecasters are also calling for wind gusts up to 70 km/h.

Mild weather expected across Canada for the holidays
Mild weather expected across Canada for the holidays
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SnowLondonStrathroyKomokaParkhillSouthwestern OntarioEastern Middlesex CountyWestern Middlesex Countywinter weather travel advisory
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.