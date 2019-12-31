Snowstorm hits southern Quebec in time for New Year’s Eve

Send this page to someone via email

Heavy snow continues to fall on Tuesday morning as a snowstorm makes its way through southern Quebec.

A snowfall warning has been lifted for Montreal, where Environment Canada is predicting about another four centimetres of snow for the day.

However, the bout of winter weather is making for a slow drive on roads and highways across the province. The Sûreté du Québec is asking the public to be careful if they get behind the wheel.

“Keep your distance and above all adapt your driving to the weather and road conditions,” the provincial police force said in a tweet.

Those travelling by airplane should check their flight status at both the Montreal and Quebec City airports, as dozens of flights are cancelled or delayed.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several regions in Quebec, including the Laurentian, Lachute and Quebec City areas.

While the visibility isn’t too bad in most areas, blowing snow has made road conditions difficult on Highway 40 in Quebec City and Highway 55 in the Magog region.

