West Islanders scramble after local snow-removal company ceases operations

Residents in Montreal’s West Island are scrambling after a popular snow-removal company unexpectedly shuttered and ceased operations ahead of a major snowfall in southern Quebec.

Bo Pelouse’s website and social media pages are no longer accessible as of Monday morning. The company, which is located in Pointe-Claire, can also not be reached by phone and its voicemail is full.

Erik Stork, a city councillor for Pointe-Claire, posted a message from the company to its employees on his Facebook page. The message says Bo Pelouse is ceasing operations after 30 years in the area.

The closure comes as Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for a large swath of the province, including the greater Montreal area. The weather agency says the storm will descend on Monday afternoon and up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected by Tuesday evening.

Longtime clients are trying to find alternatives as winter weather descends on the area. Chris McCunn, a client of Bo Pelouse for the past 10 years, said he feels bad for everyone impacted by the situation.

“We will get shovels out,” he said, adding he was sad to hear a small business was closing down. “We will be OK.”

Sylvie Hurtubist told Global News she had been a client for four years and she was satisfied with Bo Pelouse’s services. She said she was shocked to learn it was no longer in business.

“I can’t believe this is happening,” she said.

Global News has contacted Bo Pelouse, but the company cannot be reached for comment.

— With files from Global News’ Brayden Jagger Haines