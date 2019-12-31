Downtown Montreal stabbing leaves man in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed in the upper body early Tuesday morning in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said two suspects fled the scene before police officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

According to investigators, a fight between the victim and the suspects quickly devolved around 2:30 a.m. on Ste-Catherine Street.

The injured man was taken to hospital, police say. He remains in critical condition as of 7:30 a.m., according to Couture.

A safety perimeter has been erected at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

Story continues below advertisement