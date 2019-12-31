Menu

Crime

Downtown Montreal stabbing leaves man in critical condition

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 8:55 am
Police are investigating after a stabbing in downtown Montreal early Tuesday.
Police are investigating after a stabbing in downtown Montreal early Tuesday. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was stabbed in the upper body early Tuesday morning in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said two suspects fled the scene before police officers arrived. No arrests have been made.

READ MORE: Victim’s son charged in connection with Christmas Day stabbing in Anjou

According to investigators, a fight between the victim and the suspects quickly devolved around 2:30 a.m. on Ste-Catherine Street.

The injured man was taken to hospital, police say. He remains in critical condition as of 7:30 a.m., according to Couture.

READ MORE: 2 men in hospital after stabbing in Sud-Ouest borough

A safety perimeter has been erected at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

