2 men in hospital after stabbing in Sud-Ouest borough

A 23-year-old man is in police custody after an early morning stabbing in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Friday.
According to police, the incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Montmorency and Richardson streets.
Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 46-year-old man was stabbed during an alleged altercation with two men in their 20s.
He was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
According to police, officers quickly located two suspects, aged 23 and 24.
Brabant said the 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.
“He was injured by a sharp object,” Brabant said, adding it was unclear how he had sustained the injuries.
The 23-year-old is being detained for questioning and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day, according to police.
