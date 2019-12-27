2 men in hospital after stabbing in Sud-Ouest borough

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old man is in police custody after an early morning stabbing in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Montmorency and Richardson streets.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 46-year-old man was stabbed during an alleged altercation with two men in their 20s.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, officers quickly located two suspects, aged 23 and 24.

Brabant said the 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.

“He was injured by a sharp object,” Brabant said, adding it was unclear how he had sustained the injuries.

The 23-year-old is being detained for questioning and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day, according to police.