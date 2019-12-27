Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

2 men in hospital after stabbing in Sud-Ouest borough

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 9:46 am
Police say two men were injured during a stabbing in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.
Police say two men were injured during a stabbing in Montreal's Sud-Ouest borough on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

A 23-year-old man is in police custody after an early morning stabbing in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened just before 4 a.m. on Montmorency and Richardson streets.

READ MORE: Victim’s son charged in connection with Christmas Day stabbing in Anjou

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 46-year-old man was stabbed during an alleged altercation with two men in their 20s.

He was rushed to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

According to police, officers quickly located two suspects, aged 23 and 24.

Violent 24 hours in Montreal
Violent 24 hours in Montreal

Brabant said the 24-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body.

Story continues below advertisement

“He was injured by a sharp object,” Brabant said, adding it was unclear how he had sustained the injuries.

The 23-year-old is being detained for questioning and is expected to meet with investigators later in the day, according to police.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceMontrealSPVMmontreal stabbingMontreal crimeSud OuestJean-Pierre BrabantPointe Saint-CharlesArmed AssaultSud-Ouest stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.