Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Street evacuated after Woodstock police reportedly find homemade explosives

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2019 7:52 am
Updated December 31, 2019 7:57 am
Police file photo. .
Police file photo. . Global News

A street in Woodstock, Ont., was shut down for the better part of Monday following reports of a man in possession of homemade explosives.

According to Woodstock police, officers received a tip at around 2:30 p.m. that a man in a home on Winniett Street was reportedly in possession of explosive materials and devices.

READ MORE: Suspicious object found near Napanee business seized by OPP explosives unit

Officers responded to the report and evacuated several residents in the area, but police say it wasn’t until the evening that the suspect was located and arrested on Dover Street.

Along with the OPP tactical response unit, Woodstock police reportedly executed a search warrant at the Winniett Street residence.

READ MORE: Police investigating report of armed robbery at Woodstock bank

As a result of the investigation, police say officers conducted a search at another Woodstock residence as well as in a vehicle in Ingersoll.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they removed materials commonly used to make homemade pipe bombs.

More than 60 killed after suicide bomber attacks wedding in Afghanistan
More than 60 killed after suicide bomber attacks wedding in Afghanistan

A 38-year-old man is now facing five charges, including one count of possession of an explosive substance.

The residents on Winniett Street have since returned to their homes, and the street has reopened, police say.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Provincial PoliceLdnontWoodstockWoodstock policeExplosivesPipe BombsLondon ONThomemade pipe bombLondon explosivesOPP Tactical Response unitOPP WoodstockWinniett StreetWoodstock explosivesWoodstock homemade bomb
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.