Street evacuated after Woodstock police reportedly find homemade explosives

A street in Woodstock, Ont., was shut down for the better part of Monday following reports of a man in possession of homemade explosives.
According to Woodstock police, officers received a tip at around 2:30 p.m. that a man in a home on Winniett Street was reportedly in possession of explosive materials and devices.
Officers responded to the report and evacuated several residents in the area, but police say it wasn’t until the evening that the suspect was located and arrested on Dover Street.
Along with the OPP tactical response unit, Woodstock police reportedly executed a search warrant at the Winniett Street residence.
As a result of the investigation, police say officers conducted a search at another Woodstock residence as well as in a vehicle in Ingersoll.
Police say they removed materials commonly used to make homemade pipe bombs.
A 38-year-old man is now facing five charges, including one count of possession of an explosive substance.
The residents on Winniett Street have since returned to their homes, and the street has reopened, police say.
