Suspicious object found near Napanee business seized by OPP explosives unit

Officers with the OPP’s explosive unit were brought in to Napanee on Monday to deal with a suspicious object.

Just before 1 p.m. on Monday, Lennox and Addington OPP received a report of a suspicious object in a garbage can outside a Center Street business in Napanee.

The item was seized by the OPP’s explosive devices unit. OPP did not answer any questions about the incident, saying the investigation was ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about this or any other crime to contact them at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

They are also reminding the public that if anyone encounters a device or hazardous chemicals they feel may be explosive, it is always best not to handle or move these objects and to immediately contact the OPP.