2 men arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., not related to national security: Goodale

RICHMOND HILL, Ont. – Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the arrests of two men in Ontario charged with possession of an explosive device is not related to national security.

The comment came moments after York Regional Police announced the arrests of the men at a home in Richmond Hill, Ont.

They said the investigation was launched last Thursday after a tip from Canadian border guards and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Police say officers searching the home found hazardous, explosive materials as well as a detonator device.

The two men – identified as Reza Mohammadiasl, 47, and Mahyar Mohammadiasl, 18 – were charged with possession of an explosive device.

Goodale said the arrests and the investigation is “a local matter” under the jurisdiction of the York Regional Police.

“There is no known connection to any issue related to national security,” he said in Ottawa. “It is a local policing matter. Obviously they’ve made arrests, they’ve laid charges and it’s up to them to comment further.”

Police have asked anyone who knows the accused or who may have information that can help the investigation to come forward.