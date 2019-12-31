2 seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s north end early Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto Police Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters emergency crews were called to a residential building on Turf Grassway, off of Jane and south of Finch Avenue West, just before 2:50 a.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

“Police arrived and we located a victim in front of the Turf Grassway buildings,” he said, adding a second victim was found at an apartment building across the street.

“Both (victims) have gunshot wounds and they’ve both been transported to local trauma centres.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News paramedics took the patients to hospital in serious condition.

Proctor said officers were canvassing for video in the area. He encouraged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.