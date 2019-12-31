Menu

Crime

2 seriously injured after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 31, 2019 5:13 am
Police block off an entrance to a Jane Street apartment building.
Police block off an entrance to a Jane Street apartment building. Nick Westoll / Global News

Two people have been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s north end early Tuesday, officials say.

Toronto Police Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters emergency crews were called to a residential building on Turf Grassway, off of Jane and south of Finch Avenue West, just before 2:50 a.m. with reports of gunshots being fired.

“Police arrived and we located a victim in front of the Turf Grassway buildings,” he said, adding a second victim was found at an apartment building across the street.

“Both (victims) have gunshot wounds and they’ve both been transported to local trauma centres.”

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News paramedics took the patients to hospital in serious condition.

Proctor said officers were canvassing for video in the area. He encouraged anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

