What’s open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day

Here is your guide for what services, attractions, major businesses and institutions are open and closed in Toronto on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day:
Attractions
Art Gallery of Ontario
New Year’s Eve – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Casa Loma
New Year’s Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
CN Tower
New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Ontario Science Centre
New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Royal Ontario Museum
New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Toronto Zoo
New Year’s Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Movie Theatres
Regular hours
Toronto Public Library
New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
Alcohol
Beer Store
New Year’s Eve – Open at regular hours, all stores closed at 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
LCBO
New Year’s Eve – Most stores open until 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
Malls
CF Fairview Mall
New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
Scarborough Town Centre
New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
Square One
New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Sherway Gardens
New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
CF Shops at Don Mills
New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
CF Toronto Eaton Centre
New Year’s Eve – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Vaughan Mills
New Year’s Eve – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Yorkdale
New Year’s Eve – 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Closed
Public transportation
Go Transit
New Year’s Eve – Early homebound late-night service and free rides after 7 p.m. The UP Express runs on normal schedule and is also free after 7 p.m.
New Year’s Day – Operating on a Sunday schedule.
TTC
New Year’s Eve – You can ride for free after 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. New Year’s Day. Service on most routes will be running until around 3:30 a.m. or 4 a.m.
New Year’s Day – Operating on a Sunday schedule, meaning most routes will start around 8 a.m.
Other transit services in the GTA will also be offering free service the night of New Year’s Eve, including Mississauga’s MiWay, Brampton Transit, Oakville Transit, York Region Transit and Durham Region Transit.
Services
City of Toronto garbage collection – no collection on New Year’s Day and all pick up dates beginning on Wednesday will be shifted by a day (i.e. Wednesday’s pick up will be on Thursday).
City of Toronto operations and municipal offices – offices will be closed on New Year’s Day.
