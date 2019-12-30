Zac Efron flown to hospital while shooting ‘Killing Zac Efron’

Send this page to someone via email

Zac Efron has revealed that he fell ill while shooting his new docuseries Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea.

Efron confirmed reports that he received medical treatment on Monday via social media.

“Very thankful to everyone who has reached out,” he said. “I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

According to the Daily Telegraph, the 32-year-old actor was filming a documentary series when he reportedly came down with a “form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection.”

He was flown to Brisbane, Australia for medical treatment and was permitted to fly back to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Efron is starring in and serving as executive producer of a new adventure series called Killing Zac Efron for mobile video streaming platform Quibi.

Killing Zac Efron will follow the actor as he goes “deep into the jungle of a remote, dangerous island, falling off the grid for 21 days.”