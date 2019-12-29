Woman injured in Christmas Eve homicide on Vancouver Island dies in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A woman sent to hospital after an assault that killed a man in Duncan on Christmas Eve has now died in hospital, officials confirm.

The BC Coroners Service said the woman succumbed to her injuries on Saturday, but would not share details about her identity.

The RCMP was unable to provide any updates on the investigation.

The woman was found injured along with an injured man around 11 p.m. on Dec. 14 in the area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue in Duncan.

Both were transported to hospital, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead that same night.

It’s not yet clear how the assault happened or if any suspects have been identified.

The Vancouver Island integrated major crime unit (VIIMCU) is continuing to investigate.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has dashcam or surveillance video, is asked to contact the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

