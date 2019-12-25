Homicide investigators probe Christmas Eve death on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators on Vancouver Island spent Christmas Day investigating the death of a man the previous night.

RCMP say North Cowichan/Duncan officers were called to a reports of an assault in the area of Trunk Road and Canada Avenue in Duncan around 11 p.m. on Dec. 24.

A man and a woman were both found injured at the scene and were transported to hospital, but the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Police say the woman remains in hospital for treatment of her injuries, which have not been described.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) has now been called in to investigate.

RCMP say investigators believe the incident was isolated and that the public is not at risk.

Anyone who witnessed the assault, or has dashcam or surveillance video, is asked to contact the VIIMCU at 250-380-6211 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

