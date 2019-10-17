Menu

Crime

2 men arrested in Vancouver in connection with Campbell River homicide

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 9:13 pm
Vancouver police in Kitsilano where one of two men were arrested in connection to a homicide in Campbell River on Oct. 16, 2019.
Vancouver police in Kitsilano where one of two men were arrested in connection to a homicide in Campbell River on Oct. 16, 2019.

A homicide investigation on central Vancouver Island took police to the Lower Mainland Wednesday, where two suspects were arrested in Vancouver.

Campbell River RCMP originally received a report of shots fired in the Vermont Drive area around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. A male victim was found deceased outside a home.

Investigators then received information that led them to identify two suspects believed to be involved, police said.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Vancouver police arrested two men: one downtown in the area of Burrard Street between Robson and Alberni streets, and the other at West Fourth Avenue and Vine Street in Kitsilano.

Vancouver police would only say they were assisting RCMP in an ongoing investigation, and referred all questions to them.

Campbell River RCMP said there was a violent struggle during one of the takedowns in which a suspect was injured, but did not say how. No police officers were injured.

Police say the two suspects remain in custody but have not yet been charged. Their names and the name of the victim are not being released.

RCMP add the shooting appears to be targeted and there is an “extremely low risk” to public safety.

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Campbell River RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

Witness video captures West End homicide arrest
