Crime

Regina man charged with kidnapping after forcing stranger to help him escape police: RPS

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 28, 2019 12:04 pm
Regina Police Service arrested a man after he allegedly forced her to escape police.
Regina Police Service arrested a man after he allegedly forced her to escape police. File / Global News

A Regina man who forced a woman to be his getaway driver is facing numerous charges including kidnapping, say officials.

On Friday, at about 7:25 p.m., Regina police noticed a stolen vehicle driving in the area of McIntosh Street and Litzenberger Crescent. The vehicle did not match the license plate on the vehicle which had been reported stolen.

The vehicle parked in the 6000 block of Rochdale Boulevard and the male suspect exited the vehicle. Police say they approached the suspect and tried to make an arrest but he fled on foot.

He ran to the intersection of Rochdale Boulevard and McCarthy Boulevard where he got into the passenger side of a vehicle which was stopped at a red light, say police.

Against her will, the female driver was allegedly forced to drive the suspect.

The vehicle stopped in the area of Fifth Avenue and Retallack Street where the suspect exited the vehicle.

Police were able to track down the suspect with the assistance of the canine unit.

The victim was not injured.

Larry Olson, 40, of Regina has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and kidnapping.

Olson will make his first court appearance on these charges Monday in provincial court.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police ServiceStolen VehicleKidnappingRPSRetallack StreetRochdale BoulevardMcCarthy Boulevardposession of stolen propertyRegina kidnappingLarry OlsonLitzenberger Crescent
