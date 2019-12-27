Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Lethbridge blood services in need of donations

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 8:11 pm
Canadian Blood Services is asking for more donations for the remainder of December in Lethbridge.
Canadian Blood Services is asking for more donations for the remainder of December in Lethbridge. Jasmine Bala / Global News

While it is still the season of giving, Canadian Blood Services officials say they are hoping more people will consider booking and keeping blood donation appointments before the new year.

Between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4, blood and platelet donations are in high demand.

READ MORE: Lethbridge College and Canadian Blood Services kick off ‘Be Ready to Save Lives’ campaign

“From now until Jan. 4, we need another 194 people to donate blood at the Lethbridge Blood Donor Centre,” said Lisa Castro, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

“We really need extra support. On New Year’s Eve there’s at least 57 appointments available, as well as on Jan. 2 and 3.”

Tweet This

Those donations go to help people in hospitals, collisions and other medical crises around the area.

As the holidays can sometimes see increases in the number of collisions and medical emergencies, Castro says these donations are crucial.

Story continues below advertisement

“New potential donors can really help us,” she said.

“We want to make sure that patients are getting their needs met this holiday season.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Canadian Blood Services’ Lethbridge centre needs more donations in January

Castro encourages Lethbridge residents to consider donating for the first time or scheduling multiple donations in advance.

“By scheduling them out, you have time to donate. You can make saving a life the greatest gift you make this holiday season.”

Tweet This

The Lethbridge centre is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29 and 31 as well as Jan. 2, 3 and 4.

Appointments can be booked online.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasLethbridgeDonationCanadian Blood ServicesBloodBlood DonationPlasmaBlood DonorIt's in you to giveBlood Serviceslethbridge blood donation
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.