Lethbridge blood services in need of donations

Send this page to someone via email

While it is still the season of giving, Canadian Blood Services officials say they are hoping more people will consider booking and keeping blood donation appointments before the new year.

Between Dec. 24 and Jan. 4, blood and platelet donations are in high demand.

“From now until Jan. 4, we need another 194 people to donate blood at the Lethbridge Blood Donor Centre,” said Lisa Castro, territory manager for Canadian Blood Services.

“We really need extra support. On New Year’s Eve there’s at least 57 appointments available, as well as on Jan. 2 and 3.” Tweet This

Those donations go to help people in hospitals, collisions and other medical crises around the area.

As the holidays can sometimes see increases in the number of collisions and medical emergencies, Castro says these donations are crucial.

Story continues below advertisement

“New potential donors can really help us,” she said.

“We want to make sure that patients are getting their needs met this holiday season.” Tweet This

Castro encourages Lethbridge residents to consider donating for the first time or scheduling multiple donations in advance.

“By scheduling them out, you have time to donate. You can make saving a life the greatest gift you make this holiday season.” Tweet This

The Lethbridge centre is open from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28, 29 and 31 as well as Jan. 2, 3 and 4.

Appointments can be booked online.