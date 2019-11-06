Lethbridge College and Canadian Blood Services kick off ‘Be Ready to Save Lives’ campaign

Send this page to someone via email

It’s as simple as the prick of a needle. Lethbridge College students found out Wednesday what blood type they are as part of the institution’s “Be Ready to Save Lives” campaign, in partnership with Canadian Blood Services.

“It’s to encourage not only the students and faculty, but the entire Lethbridge community to get engaged in blood donation,” said Canadian Blood Services territory manager Lisa Castro.

Stations were set up in the college core to give students a chance to find out their blood type and encourage them to make an appointment to donate.

“Over the month of November, we are needing at least 800 appointments to fill at Lethbridge Centre, and so hopefully this will take a big chunk out of that,” Castro said.

Cori-Jo Heggie has been a donor since she was 18 years old. She encourages everyone to try donating blood at least once.

“It gives you a good feeling knowing that it’s something you can do to help other people who need blood, and you never know when you’re going to need blood,” Heggie said.

Lethbridge College has pledged 625 blood donations over the course of the year.

The college wants you to roll up your sleeve and help them reach their goal of 225 donations and 100 new donors for the month of November.

To book an appointment you can visit the Canadian Blood Services website.