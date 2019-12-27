Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers hit halfway point of season with Battle of Alberta

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 27, 2019 2:23 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) scores on Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, from Czech Republiuc, during third period NHL pre-season hockey action in Calgary, Alta., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal.
Edmonton Oilers' Zack Kassian (44) scores on Calgary Flames goalie David Rittich, from Czech Republiuc, during third period NHL pre-season hockey action in Calgary, Alta., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

The wait is over for a Battle of Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers hit the halfway point of the 2019-20 season Friday night at Rogers Place with their first meeting of the season against the Calgary Flames.

“Weird schedule that we haven’t played them yet,” said Oilers winger Josh Archibald.

READ MORE: Canucks rally in third to topple Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers have 44 points in 40 games and are in third place in the Pacific Division. They’re one point better than the Flames, who have a game in hand.

“Both teams have been off for three days. From my experience, it usually ends up being a bit of a sloppy game,” said Oilers head coach Dave Tippett.

Tweet This

“Take care of the details. Make sure you’re competing on pucks and not giving the game away.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers hold off Habs for 4-3 win

There’s an unusual amount of crossover between the two clubs. James Neal and Mike Smith were with the Flames last season. Cam Talbot, Tobias Rieder and Milan Lucic were with the Oilers. Neal and Lucic were traded for each other in July.

“I signed a five-year contract. I went into Calgary thinking I was going to be counted on as one of their top guys,” said Neal. “For whatever reason, it was a lot different there and I just wasn’t able to do that.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Archibald

Khaira – Sheahan – P. Russell

Nygard – Haas – Chiasson

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bear

K. Russell – Jones

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Flames on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersCalgary FlamesRogers PlaceConnor McDavidMilan LucicBattle of AlbertaDave TippettJames NealJosh Archibald
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.