Calgary Flames sign goaltender Cam Talbot

CALGARY – The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Cam Talbot to a one-year contract.

Talbot, 31, was an unrestricted free agent. His contract is worth US$2.75 million.

He joins 26-year-old David Rittich, who had a breakout season in Calgary’s net platooning with Mike Smith. Rittich is a restricted free agent.

Calgary finished atop the NHL’s Western Conference with a 50-25-7 regular-season record. The Flames lost to the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the first round of playoffs.

Smith, 37, was Calgary’s starter and the team’s best player in its short post-season.

But he too was an unrestricted free agent Monday after two seasons as a Flame and opted to stay in Alberta.

Smith signed a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

He reunited with new Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, who coached Smith for six seasons when both were with the Arizona Coyotes.

Talbot was Edmonton’s starting goaltender for three of his four years there, but was supplanted this past season by Mikko Koskinen.

The Oilers traded him in February to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for goalie Anthony Stolarz in a salary dump.

Talbot, from Caledonia, Ont., was a standout for the Oilers in 2017 when the team reached the second round of playoffs and lost in seven games to the Anaheim Ducks.

His goals-against average was 2.48 and his save percentage was .924 in that post-season.

The six-foot-four, 196-pound netminder owns a career 138-112-24 NHL record with 20 shuts.