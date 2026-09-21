SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Bouchard hears off-season criticism of play

By John Korobanik The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2026 1:42 pm
3 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – Evan Bouchard has heard the criticism about his often-costly defensive miscues, so the Edmonton Oilers defenceman plans to simplify that part of his game, saying the change should not impact his already elite-level offensive skills.

Bouchard led all NHL defenceman in scoring last season with 21 goals and 95 points while playing all 82 games. Despite the criticism from local fans and media about his defensive play, the 26-year-old from Oakville, Ont., finished with a positive plus-minus rating of 25.

Asked early in training camp what areas he’s looking to improve upon this season, Bouchard addressed the criticism directly.

“Keeping the puck out of the net when I’m out there,” he said. “I think the offence will come, but most importantly focus on the defensive side of things first.”

To get there, Bouchard said he has work to do on that part of his game.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think a lot of it’s not letting those mistakes pile up,” he said. “Making the simple play, not always going for the home run play. I think I was caught doing that quite a bit last year, so I think if I cannot dumb it down, but simplify it a little bit, it’ll help things.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Protestors against Formenton signing gather ahead of Edmonton Oilers preseason game'
Protestors against Formenton signing gather ahead of Edmonton Oilers preseason game

Hired this summer after the Oilers fired Kris Knoblauch, new head coach Mike Babcock said there are some things he’s seen that he and Bouchard will talk about.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Well, he’s good. That’s what I know so far,” said Babcock. “The great thing about Bouch is that he’s open, honest, straightforward and he’s easy to talk to.

“He’s not one of those guys where you talk to him and suddenly he’s worried about his game.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bouchard played much of last season alongside veteran Mattias Ekholm, but through most of camp Babcock has tried Bouchard with other partners, including Ryan Shea, signed as a free agent this summer to a five-year US$20-million contract.

General manager Stan Bowman said he sees Bouchard’s game getting better this season alongside Shea, whom he believes is a vital cog in the team’s defensive play.

“As far as Evan goes, I think his performance the last few seasons was outstanding,” said Bowman. “He’s really reaching that age where he’s probably just coming into his best years. I think these next few years for Evan are going to be huge. The sky’s the limit.”

Bowman said that much of the defensive criticism comes because Bouchard’s defensive mistakes get magnified, often leading to good scoring chances for the opposition.

“If I mention the name Evan Bouchard you think of power play, you think of his shot, you think of his passing. He’s become a very effective defender as well, used in all situations. You can’t play 25 minutes a game if you’re being sheltered defensively.”

The Oilers gave up 269 goals last season — only eight teams surrendered more. So Bowman made some significant defensive changes, trading away 12-year Oilers defenceman Darryl Nurse and bringing in Shea and Shakir Mukhamadullin (in the Nurse trade to San Jose).

Story continues below advertisement

Nurse had a minus-13 defensive rating last season, but he also played an average of more than 22 minutes a game throughout his career.

“It’s definitely going to be a hard piece to fill with Darnell,” said Bouchard. “He’s got the whole package. He’s big, he can skate, he’s a leader in the room, he’s vocal in the room. That’s hard to come by.

“So yeah, we’re definitely going to miss him, but with that being said, I think the management has done a good job of picking up players. (Shea) on the back end, (Mukhamadullin) on the back end. I think they’re going to be good additions to the group and they’re going to fit in very well here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices