Sports

Canucks rally in third to topple Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted December 24, 2019 12:55 am
Updated December 24, 2019 1:14 am
Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) fights for control of the puck with Edmonton Oilers center Gaetan Haas (91) during second period NHL action in Vancouver on Monday, December, 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.
Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller (9) fights for control of the puck with Edmonton Oilers center Gaetan Haas (91) during second period NHL action in Vancouver on Monday, December, 23, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward.

The Vancouver Canucks scored three goals in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Monday night.

Tyler Motte opened the scoring with a quick shot off a face-off 11:15 into the game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins replied for the Oilers less than five minutes later. He cut through the slot and beat Jacob Markstrom with a wrist shot for his seventh of the season.

Bo Horvat pulled the Canucks even four minutes into the third. A rebound went in off his right skate. The goal was reviewed for being kicked in, but it was ruled Horvat didn’t use a distinct kicking motion. The Oilers were penalized for too many men, and Quinn Hughes made them pay by blasting home a point shot with 6:12 left. Loui Eriksson added an empty netter.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers, 20-16-4, will host Calgary on Friday after their three-day Christmas break.

