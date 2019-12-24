Canucks rally in third to topple Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks scored three goals in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Monday night.

Tyler Motte opened the scoring with a quick shot off a face-off 11:15 into the game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins replied for the Oilers less than five minutes later. He cut through the slot and beat Jacob Markstrom with a wrist shot for his seventh of the season.

Oscar Klefbom scored the only goal of the second period, hitting the top corner on the power play early in the session.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers lose again at Rogers Place

Bo Horvat pulled the Canucks even four minutes into the third. A rebound went in off his right skate. The goal was reviewed for being kicked in, but it was ruled Horvat didn’t use a distinct kicking motion. The Oilers were penalized for too many men, and Quinn Hughes made them pay by blasting home a point shot with 6:12 left. Loui Eriksson added an empty netter.

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers, 20-16-4, will host Calgary on Friday after their three-day Christmas break.