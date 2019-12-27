Menu

Entertainment

Madonna cancels final ‘Madame X’ show due to ‘indescribable’ pain

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 3:13 pm
Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Madonna performs onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Less than a month after unexpectedly cancelling three of her scheduled Madame X concerts in Boston, Mass., Madonna has cancelled yet another show.

The cancelled performance was initially scheduled to take place last Sunday in Miami, Fla. It was to be the seventh and final night of the extensive U.S. leg of the Madame X tour.

The news came in the form of a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, in which the Like a Virgin singer revealed she was still suffering “indescribable pain” from previous “injuries.”

To back her claims, the 61-year-old shared a video of herself slowly and carefully climbing a ladder in the middle of her set in Miami last week. The clip showed Madonna visibly staggering in pain.

I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button………….. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go……….. It’s a Long Road……….Lord Have Mercy🙏🏼. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME ❌. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ♥️🎄 #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt

“I was in tears from the pain of my injuries,” she wrote, adding that she had been suffering with it for a “few days.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran is taking a ‘breather’ from music

“With every song I sang,” she added in the post, “I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get through the show.”

Though her current injuries are unclear, the circumstances seem similar to the last batch of cancellations, in which Madonna claimed to be suffering from an “overwhelming” amount of pain.

She continued: “My prayers were answered and I made it. I consider myself a warrior. I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!

“However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning.”

Madonna facing heat after focusing on herself during Aretha Franklin tribute
Madonna facing heat after focusing on herself during Aretha Franklin tribute

In her post, Madonna included an apology to her fans who had tickets to her final U.S gig.

“I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans for having to cancel my last show,” the singer wrote.

She later revealed that the doctors said that if she wanted to continue the Madame X tour in 2020, she must rest for as long as she possibly can.

READ MORE: Madonna cancels shows due to ‘overwhelming’ pain

This is the third time Madonna has faced setbacks in 2019. In October, she was forced to postpone a New York City show after being advised to rest by her doctor.

Though that concert was never rescheduled, it was later revealed that Madonna was dealing with a “knee injury,” as confirmed in an Instagram video shared to her account.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Madonna is dealing with a similar injury or an illness.

She is, however, still scheduled to play the upcoming shows on her U.K. and European tour in 2020.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
