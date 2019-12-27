Madonna cancels final ‘Madame X’ show due to ‘indescribable’ pain

Send this page to someone via email

Less than a month after unexpectedly cancelling three of her scheduled Madame X concerts in Boston, Mass., Madonna has cancelled yet another show.

The cancelled performance was initially scheduled to take place last Sunday in Miami, Fla. It was to be the seventh and final night of the extensive U.S. leg of the Madame X tour.

The news came in the form of a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, in which the Like a Virgin singer revealed she was still suffering “indescribable pain” from previous “injuries.”

To back her claims, the 61-year-old shared a video of herself slowly and carefully climbing a ladder in the middle of her set in Miami last week. The clip showed Madonna visibly staggering in pain.

“I was in tears from the pain of my injuries,” she wrote, adding that she had been suffering with it for a “few days.”

“With every song I sang,” she added in the post, “I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get through the show.”

Though her current injuries are unclear, the circumstances seem similar to the last batch of cancellations, in which Madonna claimed to be suffering from an “overwhelming” amount of pain.

She continued: “My prayers were answered and I made it. I consider myself a warrior. I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!

“However, this time I have to listen to my body and accept that my pain is a warning.” Tweet This

In her post, Madonna included an apology to her fans who had tickets to her final U.S gig.

“I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans for having to cancel my last show,” the singer wrote.

She later revealed that the doctors said that if she wanted to continue the Madame X tour in 2020, she must rest for as long as she possibly can.

This is the third time Madonna has faced setbacks in 2019. In October, she was forced to postpone a New York City show after being advised to rest by her doctor.

Though that concert was never rescheduled, it was later revealed that Madonna was dealing with a “knee injury,” as confirmed in an Instagram video shared to her account.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Madonna is dealing with a similar injury or an illness.

She is, however, still scheduled to play the upcoming shows on her U.K. and European tour in 2020.