Madonna cancels shows due to ‘overwhelming’ pain

Madonna has unexpectedly cancelled three of her upcoming Madame X concerts at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, Mass., that were set to take place this weekend and early next week.

Live Nation confirmed the news on Wednesday in a press release shared on Madonna’s official website.

“Live Nation is sorry to confirm that Madonna’s Madame X concerts previously scheduled for Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre are cancelled due to doctor’s orders,” the entertainment company wrote. “We sincerely regret the disappointment to Madonna’s Boston fans.”

According to the statement, the shows were unable to be rescheduled due to “tight scheduling.” After the announcement, refunds were automatically issued to all ticketholders.

The iconic pop singer herself also addressed the cancellations, writing: “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy, and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me.”

Madonna, 61, said the cancellation happened because she was in an “overwhelming” amount of pain.

“I must rest and follow doctors orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time the Madame X tour has faced setbacks. In October, the Like a Virgin singer postponed a show in New York City after being advised to rest by her doctor.

Madonna was reportedly dealing with a “knee injury.” That concert is yet to be rescheduled.

Some eagle-eyed fans also speculated about a knee injury after a recent Instagram post by the musician.

The post showed Madonna and her crew celebrating after the final Madame X tour performance in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday night.

In the video, Madonna climbs into a bath filled with water and ice cubes that reaches just past her legs. In the caption, she wrote: “My usual ice bath for multiple injuries.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Madonna is dealing with a similar injury or an illness.

Global News has reached out to a representative seeking comment.

Though the Boston tour dates were not rescheduled, the Madame X tour is still set to continue on Dec. 7.

“There are no other changes to the remaining 2019 shows in the U.S. at this time,” Live Nation’s statement read.

Madonna is still scheduled to play three nights at The Met in Philadelphia, Pa., before concluding the North American leg of the tour in Miami, Fla., for seven nights.