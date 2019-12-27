Distracted driving offences dip in November after all-time high: SGI

Send this page to someone via email

The number of distracted driving tickets issued in November dropped by nearly half compared to the previous month when a new record was set, according to SGI (Saskatchewan Government Insurance).

Last month, Saskatchewan police issued 653 distracted driving tickets, including 560 for cellphone use. According to SGI, this is the first time in nine months the single-month total has fallen below 700.

In October, 1,290 distracted driving tickets were handed out, with 1,148 of them being for cellphone use while driving, setting an all-time high number of tickets issued in a single month.

“With government announcing Nov. 19 that distracted driving penalties will sharply increase Feb. 1, 2020, let’s hope we’ll continue to see fewer people getting caught while distracted,” SGI said in a statement.

As of Feb. 1, tickets will start at $580 for a first offence plus four demerits, with subsequent tickets within a year of a first conviction increasing significantly, said SGI.

Over 1,100 people on the road in November who shouldn’t have been

Last month SGI and police turned their focus to suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles.

Police across Saskatchewan caught 1,106 people who shouldn’t have been on the road, said SGI.

Of those, 302 drivers were caught driving while suspended or disqualified, and 515 people were caught for having unregistered vehicles or trailers.

In addition, 181 people were handed a ticket for driving without a valid license. There were 64 learner drivers driving without a supervising driver, and 44 drivers failed to comply with a license endorsement or restriction.

“It’s a safety concern when drivers continue to drive after getting their license suspended, because an authority has determined they are not allowed to operate a motor vehicle,” SGI said.

SGI is reminding drivers that if a license is expired, or if a vehicle isn’t registered, you shouldn’t be on the road.

“Doing so can nullify your insurance coverage in the event of a collision, and — depending on the offence — carries additional penalties including fines, court summons, and vehicle impoundments,” SGI said.