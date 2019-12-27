Menu

Canada

Saskatoon Transit, SGI team up for free New Year’s Eve service

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 10:37 am
Saskatoon Transit had teamed up with SGI to offer free bus rides on New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day. File / Global News

Saskatoon Transit wants people to make a safe choice while ringing in the new year.

Transit had teamed up with SGI (Saskatoon Government Insurance) to offer free transit rides on New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.

SGI is sponsoring free service in the evening on Dec. 31, which Saskatoon Transit has extended to all day.

“Having free Transit service on New Year’s Eve removes a barrier when making decisions on how to get home after a night out,” said Saskatoon Transit director Jim McDonald.

“We encourage everyone to plan their route before heading out using the real-time mobile app called Transit.”

Officials said transit riders can use the app to combine the bus trip with booking a ride share service right to a user’s home.

“We are proud to be a part of integrating public and private modes of transportation,” said Riide general manager Carlo Triolo.

“Transit+ seamlessly integrates a Riide vehicle with a transit connection, hailing a Riide to connect your bus journey with a vehicle for hire.”

With all the options available, the minister responsible said there is no reason for anyone to drive impaired.

“We want everyone to enjoy their New Year’s Eve, but we also want everyone to make it home safe,” said Joe Hargrave.

“So while you’re planning your festivities, also plan ahead for a safe ride home.”

Saskatoon Transit runs until 3 a.m. on Jan. 1.

