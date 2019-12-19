Attractions to check out and Saskatoon civic hours during Christmas holidays

Send this page to someone via email

Here are some events taking place during the Christmas holidays in Saskatoon.

Enchanted Forest

People can experience the BHP Enchanted Forest at the Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo from 5:30-10 p.m. through to Jan. 6, 2020, except Jan. 4 for a light night walk.

The drive-through holiday light tour features 75 custom displays. Drive-thru admission is $10 a person or $35 per vehicle (up to seven passengers).

More information can be found online at Enchanted Forest.

Glow Gardens

Glow Gardens is up and sparkling at Prairieland Park until Dec. 28, except Sundays and Christmas Day. There are interactive activities and playgrounds to entertain the kids for hours.

There’s also a licensed bar for adults to enjoy some seasonal beverages, food and live music.

Admission for adults is $19.99-$22.99 and $14.99-16.99 for children.

More information can be found at Glow Gardens.

Western Development Museum

Eaton’s Once Upon a Christmas exhibit is a major attraction for those who visit the Saskatoon Western Development Museum (WDM) during the holiday season. It is available until Jan. 12, 2020, except on Mondays, New Year’s Day, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

More information can be found online at WDM.

4:17 How to be a Santa to a senior in Saskatoon How to be a Santa to a senior in Saskatoon

Below are some local events being held on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2019.

Rosie and the Riveters at Broadway Theatre

This musical group will be putting on a New Year’s Eve concert with Saskatchewan-based musician Megan Nash.

The event starts at 7 p.m. and winds down by 11 p.m. Advance tickets are $60 and $70 at the door.

For more information, visit Broadway Theatre.

New Year’s in New Orleans at the Bassment

People can bring in the new year like it’s done in the Big Easy with live music, dancing, New Orleans-style cuisine and drink. It features the music of Dr. Don and the Black Mambas, Zyde-GoGo and the Crawdaddios.

The event starts at 9 p.m. The price of admission is $70-$80.

For more information, visit the Bassment.

Yuk Yuk’s On Tour at the Park Town Hotel

The event features Canadian comedians Sean Lecomber and Kathleen McGee.

It takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. and also includes dinner as well as a dance.

Tickets to the event are $75.

For more information, visit Yuk Yuk’s On Tour.

PFE NYE — Ring in 2020

Ring in the new year with Pavlychenko Folklorique Ensemble and special guests, including The Polkadots.

Tickets, which are $60, include a Ukrainian dinner and an exciting countdown to 2020 that includes complimentary champagne at midnight.

The event takes place at the Army, Navy & Airforce Veterans Hall at 359 1st Ave. North from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information, visit PFE.

Skating party at Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink

People can ring in 2020 at the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve Skating Party featuring music, sleigh rides, hot chocolate, skating, and other free family fun.

The event starts at 5 p.m. and ends with an early countdown at 9 p.m.

Skaters can find Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink located on Spadina Crescent, beside the Bessborough Hotel.

For more information, visit Meewasin.

Saskatoon civic services

Here is a list of what Saskatoon civic facilities and services are open, closed or otherwise modified for Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

City hall: Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Pay parking stations: No payment required on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Vehicles on those days must be moved within the posted time limits. Parking payment is required on Dec. 26.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Saskatoon Public Library: All branches closed on Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Landfill: Closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1. Open on Dec. 26 between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Garbage and recycling collection: Collection takes place as scheduled with the following exceptions:

Black cart (garbage) and blue cart (recycling)

Dec. 25 collections moved to Dec. 28;

Jan. 1 collections moved to Jan. 4.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Closed on Dec. 25, open Dec. 26 and Jan.1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating on holiday service Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1.

Access Transit: Operating with holiday service on Dec. 25 and 26 as well as Jan. 1. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures and customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Wing in the New Year will offer free transit service on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, until 3 a.m.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Closed Dec. 25; open Dec. 26 and Jan.1 with regular operating hours — zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the park from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

4:53 Best ways to fight the flu over the holidays Best ways to fight the flu over the holidays

Indoor rinks

ACT Arena, Archibald Arena, Lions Arena, Cosmo Arena and Gordie Howe Kinsmen Arena:

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park and Zoo: Closed on Dec. 25, open Jan. 1 with zoo hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and park hours from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Leisure Centres

Cosmo Civic Centre:

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre:

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All fitness classes cancelled.

1:43 Saskatoon charity delivers Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 children Saskatoon charity delivers Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 children

Lakewood Civic Centre

Dec. 24: Closed at 5 p.m,

Closed Dec. 25.

Dec. 31: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.; all childminding and fitness classes cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 10 p.m. to 5 p.m.; regularly scheduled fitness classes cancelled. Holiday aqua motion 1 class from 10-11 a.m. Holiday fitness yoga class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Saskatoon Field House

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. regularly scheduled childminding and fitness classes cancelled. Holiday Zumba class on Dec. 26 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Holiday cardio and sculpt class on Jan. 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Shaw Centre

Closed at 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 and 31.

Closed Dec. 25.

Open Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All childminding and fitness classes cancelled.

Terry Fox Track

Closed Dec. 25 and 26, and Jan. 1.

For more information on operating hours and programs, contact leisure services.

1:41 SGI puts festive spin on message to plan safe rides this holiday season SGI puts festive spin on message to plan safe rides this holiday season