Lifestyle

Charlotte overtakes William as most popular Nova Scotia baby name

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 11:43 am
There’s a new most popular baby name in Nova Scotia.

According to Nova Scotia’s Registry of Vital Statistics, of the 7,433 registered births in the province, Charlotte was the most popular name.

READ MORE: William and Olivia top most popular Nova Scotia baby names in 2018

William had been the top Nova Scotia baby name for the past three years. This year, the most popular boy baby name was Jack.

The top list of names are as follows:

  1. Charlotte
  2. Jack
  3. Owen
  4. Noah
  5. Olivia
  6. Benjamin
  7. Liam
  8. Amelia
  9. Oliver
  10. Emma
The province notes that although the most popular names have remained “fairly consistent over the years,” there are a few names gaining popularity, including Nora, Levi and Hudson.

Names making a comeback, according the province, include Lucy and Samuel.

Last year, the most popular names were:

Girls:

Olivia (44), Sophia (42), Charlotte (38), Emma (38), Amelia (34), Ava (33), Isla (32), Abigail (31), Evelyn (29), Sadie (28), Sophie (28), Mia (27), Scarlett (27), Anna (26), Ella (24), Ellie (23), Hannah (23), Lilly (23), Addison (22), Emily (22)

Boys:

William (61), Benjamin (49), Hunter (41), Lincoln (40), Jack (38), Noah (37), Oliver (37), Logan (35), Owen (35), Ethan (34), Liam (34), Lucas (33), Mason (32), Emmett (31), James (30), Alexander (29), Henry (29), Thomas (29), John (28), Leo (25)

READ MORE: Olivia, William are the top most popular New Brunswick baby names in 2019

There were 497 less registered births this year compared to last.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaCharlotteBaby NamesPopular baby namesWilliambaby name CharlotteNova Scotia baby namesNova Scotia’s Registry of Vital Statistics
