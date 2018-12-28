William and Olivia top most popular Nova Scotia baby names in 2018

There’s about to be a lot of Williams in Nova Scotia classrooms in a few years.

For the third year in a row, William has topped the province’s list of most popular baby names.

According to Nova Scotia’s Registry of Vital Statistics, 61 babies have been given the name so far.

For girls, the most popular name is Olivia, followed by Charlotte and Emma.

The province notes that although the most popular names have remained “fairly consistent over the years,” there are few names gaining popularity such as Isla and Addison. As well, some old favourites such as John and Henry are making a comeback.

The top list of names are as follows:

Girls:

Olivia (44), Sophia (42), Charlotte (38), Emma (38), Amelia (34), Ava (33), Isla (32), Abigail (31), Evelyn (29), Sadie (28), Sophie (28), Mia (27), Scarlett (27), Anna (26), Ella (24), Ellie (23), Hannah (23), Lilly (23), Addison (22), Emily (22)

Boys:

William (61), Benjamin (49), Hunter (41), Lincoln (40), Jack (38), Noah (37), Oliver (37), Logan (35), Owen (35), Ethan (34), Liam (34), Lucas (33), Mason (32), Emmett (31), James (30), Alexander (29), Henry (29), Thomas (29), John (28), Leo (25)

According to the province, there were 7,930 registered births so far this year.

