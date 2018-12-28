Emma, Olivia, William and Liam: the most popular baby names in N.B. in 2018

Some of New Brunswick’s newest and cutest residents in 2018 were named Emma, Olivia, William and Liam.

Those are among the most popular names given to babies born in the province this year.

According to the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick, 5,448 babies were born in 2018. That’s down from 6,543 in 2017.

Of the children born this year, 2,812 were boys and 2,636 were girls.

The top-two girl names in New Brunswick have remained unchanged from last year: Emma and Olivia.

Meanwhile, William has edged up several spots to claim top ranking for boys this year. Liam, which was last year’s most popular boy name, is now in second place.

Here’s the full list:

The most popular names for girls were Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Avery, Everly, Abigail, Zoé, Ellie, Audrey, Sophia, Ava, Lily, Emily, Jade, Chloe, Alice, Mila, Isabella, Hannah, Evelyn, Clara, Sophie, Violet, Ruby, Ella, Claire, Brielle, Aubrey, Scarlett, Madison, Mia, Lucy, Brooklyn, Nora, Isabelle, Jasmine, Harper, Aubree, Layla, Elizabeth, Grace, Addison, Annabelle, Stella, Peyton, Zoey, Willow, Penelope, Rose.

The most popular names for boys were William, Liam, Noah, Oliver, Jack, Jacob, Lucas, Mason, Logan, Henry, James, Benjamin, Xavier, Owen, Connor, Félix, Thomas, Ethan, Caleb, Samuel, Maxime, Jackson, Hudson, Theodore, Gabriel, Hunter, Jaxon, Emmett, Carter, Charles, Ryker, Wyatt, Leo, Blake, Nathan, Lincoln, Joseph, Dylan, Olivier, Myles, Parker, Jake, Isaac, Sawyer, Theo, Austin, Alex, Ryan, Simon, and Bentley.