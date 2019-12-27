Olivia, William are the top most popular New Brunswick baby names in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

There will be lots of Olivias and Williams running around New Brunswick playgrounds in the years to come.

For the second year in a row, William is the province’s most popular baby name for boys.

The name Olivia has reclaimed the top spot for girls, after Emma was listed as the most common name for girls last year.

The 2019 most popular New Brunswick baby names are as follows:

Girls:

Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Evelyn, Chloe, Scarlett, Violet, Sophia, Emily and Madison.

Boys:

William, Liam, Noah, Logan, Benjamin, Jacob, Jack, Thomas, Owen, Lucas, Oliver and Jackson.

According to the province, 5,355 children were born in the province in 2019 – 2,603 girls and 2,752 boys.

In 2018 there were 2,812 boys and 2,636 girls..

The province says there were 984 different names given to boys and 1,224 different names given to girls in 2019, compared to 974 different names given to boys and 1,191 different names given to girls in 2018.

Last year, these were the most popular names given to New Brunswick babies:

Girls:

Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Avery, Everly, Abigail, Zoé, Ellie, Audrey, Sophia, Ava

Boys:

William, Liam, Noah, Oliver, Jack, Jacob, Lucas, Mason, Logan, Henry, James, Benjamin