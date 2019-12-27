Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Olivia, William are the top most popular New Brunswick baby names in 2019

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 27, 2019 10:54 am
Here are the most popular baby names of 2019
WATCH: Having trouble figuring out the perfect name for your child? Here are 2019's top five most popular names for boys and girls.

There will be lots of Olivias and Williams running around New Brunswick playgrounds in the years to come.

For the second year in a row, William is the province’s most popular baby name for boys.

READ MORE: Emma, Olivia, William and Liam: the most popular baby names in N.B. in 2018

The name Olivia has reclaimed the top spot for girls, after Emma was listed as the most common name for girls last year.

The 2019 most popular New Brunswick baby names are as follows:

Girls:

Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Evelyn, Chloe, Scarlett, Violet, Sophia, Emily and Madison.

Boys:

William, Liam, Noah, Logan, Benjamin, Jacob, Jack, Thomas, Owen, Lucas, Oliver and Jackson.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: The trendiest baby names for 2019

According to the province, 5,355 children were born in the province in 2019 – 2,603 girls and 2,752 boys.

In 2018 there were 2,812 boys and 2,636 girls..

The province says there were 984 different names given to boys and 1,224 different names given to girls in 2019, compared to 974 different names given to boys and 1,191 different names given to girls in 2018.

These are the baby name trends for 2019
These are the baby name trends for 2019

Last year, these were the most popular names given to New Brunswick babies:

Girls:

Emma, Olivia, Charlotte, Amelia, Avery, Everly, Abigail, Zoé, Ellie, Audrey, Sophia, Ava

Boys:

William, Liam, Noah, Oliver, Jack, Jacob, Lucas, Mason, Logan, Henry, James, Benjamin

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickBaby NamesPopular baby namesOliviababy name ideasWilliamNew Brunswick baby names
Bookmark'd newsletter Bookmark'd newsletter

Stay in the know

Subscribe to Bookmark'd and get the top lifestyle stories of the week delivered straight to your inbox

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.