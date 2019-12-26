Menu

World

Taliban release 27 peace activists a day after their kidnapping: Afghan group

By Tameem Akhgar The Associated Press
Posted December 26, 2019 12:28 pm
Trump says Taliban 'wants to make a deal' during surprise visit to Afghanistan
WATCH: (From November 2019) Trump says Taliban 'wants to make a deal' during surprise visit to Afghanistan

The Taliban released 27 peace activists Thursday, a day after they were abducted in an ambush on their convoy in western Afghanistan, a leader of the activist organization said.

Phone lines were down in the region, making communication difficult and the reason for the activists’ abduction was still unclear, said Bismillah Watandost of the People’s Peace Movement of Afghanistan.

READ MORE: More than two dozen peace activists kidnapped by the Taliban: Afghan police

The insurgents ambushed the group in the district of Bala Buluk in Farah province Tuesday. Insurgents forced the six-vehicle convoy to a halt, then got into the cars and drove them and the activists to an unknown location.

A provincial police operation was launched to locate and free the activists, whose convoy was going village to village to rally for peace in the war-torn country.

Australian prime minister 'thrilled' by release of Taliban hostages
Australian prime minister 'thrilled' by release of Taliban hostages

Also, tribal elders in the area began an effort to secure the safe release of the activists. However, efforts were hampered by a lack of communications infrastructure in the area and it wasn’t clear who facilitated their release.

Story continues below advertisement

Watandost said Taliban elders in Doha had promised the release of the group’s kidnapped members.

The Taliban, who have been active in Farah, have not claimed responsibility for the abductions.

READ MORE: U.S. soldier from New Jersey killed in Afghanistan: Pentagon

The Taliban today hold sway or control about half of Afghanistan and are at their strongest since the 2001 U.S. invasion. They continue to stage near-daily attacks targeting Afghan and U.S. forces, as well as government officials — even as they hold peace talks with a U.S. envoy tasked with negotiating an end to the 18-year conflict, America’s longest war.

The latest rallies by activists from the People’s Peace Movement of Afghanistan started Friday, first in southern Helmand province, a Taliban heartland. Watandost said the rally will continue to other provinces.

At a similar series of peace rallies in October, the Taliban abducted six activists from the movement in eastern Logar province but released them the same day.

Trump says U.S. hitting Taliban 'harder than they've ever been hit'
Trump says U.S. hitting Taliban 'harder than they've ever been hit'
