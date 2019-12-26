Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Fredericton police take man into custody after Boxing Day assault

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 26, 2019 9:53 am
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018.
A Fredericton police car on Nov. 12, 2018. Morganne Campbell/Global News

Fredericton police have taken one man into custody after an assault on Boxing Day.

Police say that at approximately 2:15 a.m., they responded to an apartment building on the city’s Southside for reports of an assault with a weapon.

READ MORE: Family of 3 displaced after New Brunswick fire, Red Cross says

A 34-year-old Fredericton man is now in custody as a result of the investigation.

One man was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

Charges are expected to be laid and the 34-year-old will make his first court appearance on Thursday.

READ MORE: Fire crews battling large blaze at Fredericton-area recycling facility

Fredericton police are not providing any more information at this time but are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Det. Matthew Leblanc at 506-460-2300.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crimeassault with a weaponFredericton Police ForceFredericton policeArmed AssaultFredericton CrimeDr. Everett Chalmers Regional HospitalFredericton assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.