Fredericton police take man into custody after Boxing Day assault

Send this page to someone via email

Fredericton police have taken one man into custody after an assault on Boxing Day.

Police say that at approximately 2:15 a.m., they responded to an apartment building on the city’s Southside for reports of an assault with a weapon.

A 34-year-old Fredericton man is now in custody as a result of the investigation.

One man was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with minor injuries. He has since been released.

Charges are expected to be laid and the 34-year-old will make his first court appearance on Thursday.

Fredericton police are not providing any more information at this time but are asking anyone with knowledge of the incident to contact Det. Matthew Leblanc at 506-460-2300.

Story continues below advertisement