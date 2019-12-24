Halifax’s Out of the Cold shelter to open in new location

Send this page to someone via email

Out of the Cold, Halifax’s emergency winter shelter, announced on Dec. 20 that it has found a new home at 5853 College St. for its guests.

The pop-up shelter opens every year in December and closes in April, employing about 150 volunteers and 10 staff members.

It has been located at St. Matthew’s Church on Barrington Street for the past 10 years, but the shelter started looking for a new home in October because it wanted a bigger and healthier space.

“We are now working hard to get the space ready to welcome guests in early January,” the shelter wrote in a Facebook post.

Along with the opening date, the shelter announced it will soon share a list of needed items and some donation drop-off times.

“We remain committed to being there for people in our community experiencing homelessness and precarious housing,” the shelter wrote.