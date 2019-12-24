Canadian vocalists hope ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’ will become a beloved holiday song

Send this page to someone via email

Two Canadian vocalists are hoping everyone will sing a different tune over the holidays as they debut a new song called Merry Christmas Everybody.

Along with the singers, Academy Award-winning singer-songwriter Franke Previte also has high hopes for the track.

“That’s my goal: Hallmark, Disney,” said Previte, who wrote Hungry Eyes and I’ve Had the Time of My Life, both of which are included on the Dirty Dancing soundtrack.

“I’ve sent it to both of those companies, and both of them have written me back saying: ‘This is a great song, we’d like to revisit it for next Christmas.'” Tweet This

But the song is more than just a piece of music: Previte said some of the proceeds raised from the song will go towards Toys for Tots, an organization that provides toys for underprivileged children. The exact amount was not disclosed.

It’s a cause Tiffany Desrosiers is more than happy to be a part of.

“Because it involves children, it hits me,” said the Saskatoon-born Desrosiers, who now calls Vancouver home. “For a lot of these kids, the curiosity and the love they feel when they receive gifts at Christmas, it shows the importance of giving.”

As for Toronto’s Mark Masri, who has sung with international recording stars like Olivia Newton-John, this project was one in which he was keen to lend his voice.

“Anything I can do to be a part of helping someone else in need, it’s a career highlight for me, hands down,” Masri said.

The song can be downloaded from RadioTV.com.