‘They’ve destroyed his life’: Family’s appeal after West End attack leaves man with brain damage

The family of a man who suffered a devastating assault in Vancouver’s West End last month is appealing for his attacker do do the right thing and come forward.

Andrew Kurra, 46, was found on the sidewalk on Thurlow Street near Davie Street just before 1 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Police have told his family that grainy surveillance footage showed him walking north on Thurlow when he encountered two men and a woman.

Most of what happened next takes place out of frame of the video, but his sister, Pamela Loewen, told Global News Kurra can be seen falling to the ground.

Vancouver police say the investigation is ongoing, and officers are still looking to identify a suspect.

Kurra is now in hospital in Vancouver with serious brain damage.

“They had to take out his whole frontal lobe to save his life, so who he was as a person, it’s completely gone now. They don’t know the extent of the brain injury. It’s definitely severe,” said Loewen by phone from Vancouver Island.

“At first, they didn’t think he’d make it at all. He’s come out of the coma. He’s opened his eyes and it looks like he can see you.”

Kurra had lived in Toronto for about 10 years, and had only been in Vancouver for about a year, his sister said. He worked as a a property manager at Colliers International Real Estate Management.

Loewen says she can’t understand what would motivate someone to attack her brother.

Now, he’s expected to require a lifetime of care, including a minimum of two years in hospital followed by intense rehabilitation.

Loewen said she’s hopeful he will be able to move in with her one day.

“He was a sweetheart. Everybody loved him. I’m amazed at how many friends he had,” said Loewen.

“His tenants just loved him. And they said he was a great person and very professional, very sweet and kind-hearted.”

Kurra’s two sisters have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his continuing care. The initiative has raised about $17,000 so far.

Police have previously said they do not have a description of the suspect, who walked away northbound on Thurlow Street with two other people.

Kurra is described as a Caucasian man, six-feet-four-inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a light grey patterned dress shirt, black pants and black shoes at the time of the assault. Anyone with information on the attack is urged to contact Vancouver police.

Lowen said she has one message for whoever permanently changed her brother’s life.

“I would like them to come forward at least to acknowledge what they’ve done and to realize he didn’t just hurt him a little bit. They’ve destroyed his life,” she said.

“He’ll never work again if he even has a somewhat normal life.”